Kremlin says Russia is responsible grain supplier despite sanctions

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russia continues trade in grain, being a responsible supplier despite Western sanctions-related difficulties, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Russia continues trade in grain, being a responsible, very serious supplier despite major difficulties inflicted by EU countries, the US, [difficulties] related to illegitimate restrictions on our suppliers," he said.

Moscow has nothing to do with the shortages of grain and foods in Africa, Peskov noted. "On the contrary, Russia takes a very responsible stance. Russia, as you know, despite the counterparts’ non-compliance with the relevant obligations to it, has repeatedly extended the grain deal. Even now, although the deal no longer works, Russia adheres to a responsible position. You know about the initiative to send free grain shipments to the poorest countries in Africa, announced at the recent Russia-Africa summit," he stressed.

The Black Sea Initiative grain deal was a set of agreements reached in Istanbul in July 2022 for ensuring a safe corridor for ships carrying Ukrainian grain as well as Russian agricultural exports. After several extensions, it was terminated on July 17 at Russia’s initiative when Moscow notified Turkey, Ukraine and the UN of its objections to further extending the deal after July 18. Putin pointed out earlier that the Russia-related provisions of the deal were never implemented, despite the United Nations’ efforts, and the bulk of Ukrainian grain exports had gone to wealthy Western countries, contrary to the original intent of the deal to provide grain to needy countries, particularly in Africa. Still, Moscow stated that it was ready to promptly resume the grain deal once its Russia-related provisions were implemented.