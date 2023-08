MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Operating profit of Aeroflot Group amounted to 2.3 bln rubles ($24 mln) in Q2 2023, the company’s press service reported citing First Deputy CEO Andrey Chikhanchin.

"In the second quarter we managed to bring the group to operating profit in the amount of 2.3 bln rubles," he said.

Q2 revenue from passenger traffic reached 129 bln rubles, up by 73.8% year-on-year, the press service noted, adding that total revenue amounted to 139 bln rubles, up by 72.2%.