TCS Group 1H net profit rises 8-fold to $382.97 mln

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Net profit of TCS Group, the parent structure of Tinkoff Bank, under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the first half of 2023 amounted to 36.6 bln rubles ($382.97 mln), which is 8-fold more than in the same period last year, the group said on Tuesday.

The group's net profit for the Q2 of 2023 amounted to 20.4 bln rubles ($213.46 mln), which is almost 7-fold more than for the Q2 of 2022 - 3 bln rubles ($31.38 mln).

Net interest revenue of TCS Group as of June 30, 2023, surpassed 100 bln rubles ($1.04 bln) against 66.3 bln rubles ($693.63 mln) as of June 30, 2022. The group's assets amounted to 1.75 trillion rubles ($18.3 bln), increasing by 9% over six months.