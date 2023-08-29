UK extends anti-dumping measures on steel from Russia, China, Brazil until 2027 — TRA

LONDON, August 29. /TASS/. The UK's Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) has extended anti-dumping measures against imports of hot-rolled flat and coiled steel from Brazil, Iran, China and Russia, until 2027. This is according to a statement on the website of TRA.

"The anti-dumping and countervailing measures on Hot Rolled Flat and Coil steel from China will be kept at the existing rates until 7 April 2027, while the anti-dumping measure on imports from Brazil, Iran & Russia will be kept at the existing rates until 7 October 2027," the statement says.

On August 2, the UK partially suspended levying anti-dumping duties on imports of hot-rolled strip, unalloyed or alloyed steel products from Russia and Iran. These measures were introduced at a time when the United Kingdom was part of the European Union.

On March 15, 2022, amid Russia’s launch of a special military operation in Ukraine, the United Kingdom abandoned the most favored nation treatment in trade with Russia and introduced a 35% tariff on the import of a number of Russian goods into the country, including iron, steel, fertilizers, copper, aluminum.