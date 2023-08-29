Tatneft 1H net profit rises by 6% to $1.54 bln

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Net profit of Tatneft, attributable to shareholders, under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for January-June 2023 increased by 5.7% and amounted to 147.83 bln rubles ($1.54 bln), according to the company's report.

Tatneft's revenue for the reporting period decreased by 21% to 623.86 bln rubles ($6.54 bln). Pre-tax profit amounted to 183 bln rubles ($1.92 bln), which is 6.6% less than a year earlier.

The company’s operating profit fell 38% to 157.4 bln rubles ($1.65 bln).

Tatneft's largest stakeholder is Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan, which holds more than 34% of the company's ordinary shares. Treasury shares make for about 3% of the total, with ADRs accounting for the remaining 24.53%. Other stockholders own around 38% of the stock.