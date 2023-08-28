Russian Cabinet extends rapeseed export ban until February 29, 2024

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The Russian government renewed the ban on rapeseed exports from the country until February 29, 2024, with the decree signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin posted on the official website of legal information.

"The ban on rapeseed exports from the Russian Federation is established from September 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024, inclusive," the document reads.

The export restriction will not apply to exports to member-states of the Eurasian Economic Union and to exports within the framework of international intergovernmental agreements.

In March 2023, the Russian Cabinet set the ban on rapeseed exports until August 31 of this year.