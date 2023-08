MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The dollar exchange rate surpassed 95 rubles on Moscow Exchange for the first time since August 17, according to trading data.

As of 4:07 p.m. Moscow time, the dollar exchange rate was up by 0.14% at 95 rubles.

By 4:16 p.m., the dollar had slightly extended gains to 0.25% trading at 95.1 rubles.

Meanwhile, the euro exchange rate was up by 0.22% at 102.88 rubles, while the yuan was up by 0.52% at 13.04 rubles.