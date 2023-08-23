Coal production in DPR to grow four times to more than 12 mln tons by 2030 — DPR head

MARIUPOL, August 23. /TASS/. Coal production in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) will soar four times by 2030, acting head of the DPR Denis Pushilin said on Wednesday, HE was speaking at the first conference of the regional branch of the United Russia party.

"The coal industry is our wealth. Now we are in talks with an investor. We plan that by 2030 the volume of coal production will exceed 12 million tons (currently, production is at the level of about 3 million tons - TASS)," Pushilin said.

He clarified that employment in the coal sector will reach the figures of 2013, and wages will not be lower, and often higher than the average Russian indicators.

Pushilin also stressed that coal produced in the republic will be exported.

According to the republic’s Coal and Energy Ministry, in 2023, coal mining at state-owned enterprises is expected to reach 3.3 million tons of coal. In 2022, the coal mining enterprises of the ministry produced 2.9 million tons. At the moment, there are five state unitary enterprises operating in the DPR, which include 16 mines. Coal mining is carried out by nine of them.