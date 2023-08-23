{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Production of passenger cars in Russia more than doubled in July to 41,100 — statistics

The Federal Statistics Service reports that 244,000 cars were produced in January-July 2023

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The production of passenger cars in Russia in July 2023 increased by 2.1 times compared to July last year and amounted to 41,100 units, according to the Federal Statistics Service. In comparison with June 2023, the output decreased by 4.3%.

In total, 244,000 cars were produced in January-July 2023, which is 18.6% less than a year earlier.

In July, production of trucks increased by 29% compared to July 2022 and reached 12,400 units, but at the same time, compared to June 2023, it decreased by 13.5%. In just seven months of this year, 87,400 trucks were produced, which is 8.7% more than in the same period in 2022.

In July 2023, the production of buses weighing more than 5 tons increased by 18.2% year-on-year to 966 units, but at the same time decreased by 23.9% month-on-month. In January-July of this year, 7,200 such buses were produced, which is 6.9% up year-on-year.

The production of buses weighing less than 5 tons in July increased by 77.9% up to 1,700 units (down 27.9% month-on-month). In January-July, 11,100 units were produced, which is 75.3% up year-on-year.

Russia’s gold production down 12.3% in July — Rosstat
The production of main precious metals decreased by 2.8% in July in annual terms
All of Russia’s past flags, symbols must be respected — Putin
The people of Russia certainly have special feelings for the white, blue and red flag, the Russian president said
Pentagon says Russia trying to jam Starlink satellite communications in Ukraine
According to the general, the presence of a large number of such satellites may make them "a much tougher targeting problem"
Kiev’s newly built host airfields for F-16s to be wiped out before paint dries — experts
It is noted that the Russian Armed Forces will wait until the construction work reaches a certain point and then carry out strikes to destroy what has been built
Russian defense industry proves its efficiency, says Medvedev
"Russia’s defense industry has proved its ability to fully meet the needs of the special military operation, as well as its great technological and production capacity," Medvedev added
Russian stealth kamikaze drone undergoes tests in Ukraine operation — design firm
It is specified that the latest drone is capable of carrying a 4 kg payload
Putin commends activities of Zaporozhye Region’s authorities
The head of state pointed out that the economic and social situation in the region was stabilizing
Medvedev confident Ukrainians to soon 'overthrow current junta,' choose normal leaders
The senior official pointed out that the anti-Russian hysteria in Ukraine "was fueled by all possible means" which included money from all kinds of structures subordinate to Washington
Canada blacklists three Moscow courts, 15 Russian individuals
Among the individuals there are First Deputy Justice Minister Yevgeny Zabarchuk, First Deputy Chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee Eduard Kaburneyev, Investigative Committee deputy chairpersons Sergey Goryainov and Yelena Leonenko
Kiev eradicating Orthodox culture on orders of Anglo-Saxons — Russian Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova underlines that the international community and relevant international religious organizations have been "disgracefully silent"
BRICS economies outperform G7 in purchasing power parity — Putin
The Russian president also points out that the share of the BRICS countries has reached almost 26% of world GDP
Georgia calls Medvedev's statements on Abkhazia, South Ossetia unacceptable
Earlier, Dmitry Medvedev said that the idea of joining Russia is still popular in Abkhazia and South Ossetia, "and may well become a realty if there are good reasons for it"
Massive strike delivered on Ukrainian saboteurs crossing into borderline Bryansk Region
It is emphasized that a violation of the state border was prevented
Three people killed in Ukrainian drone attack in borderline Belgorod Region
It is reported that an UAV dropped two grenades on the premises of a resort facility in the village of Lavy
Ukrainian official says idea of tribunal on Russia didn’t gain international support
Andriy Smirnov, deputy head of the office of the Ukrainian president, believes that the reason was the conduct of military operations abroad by many countries
Russia bans entry for MPs with Moldovan ruling party in response to expulsion of diplomats
It is noted that twenty Moldovan nationals have been banned from entering Russia
India’s Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft lands on Moon
According to an ISRO live broadcast, the spacecraft has successfully completed a soft landing on the Moon’s surface
Water reserves at ZNPP to be replenished but security situation is precarious — IAEA chief
According to Rafael Grossi, IAEA experts were informed that a new well has already been commissioned and is now providing about 20 m3 of water per hour
Russia’s Medvedev sees possibility of Abkhazia, South Ossetia eventually joining Russia
The senior politician said with confidence that, "such a turn of events would be yet another embarrassing fiasco for the West and another symbol of its catastrophic loss of influence"
Ukrainian forces deploy group to attack flanks near Ugledar — military expert
Yan Gagin pointed out that the concentration of forces comes at the expense of redeploying personnel and equipment from other sections of the line of engagement
Image of Russian tricolor projected onto country’s US embassy as Russia marks Flag Day
The Russian Embassy in the US celebrated National Flag Day with a children's drawing contest, which has already become a tradition
Russian Armed Forces to respond to Kiev regime’s drone strikes on Moscow — diplomat
Maria Zakharova pointed out that Russia does not intend to ignore the role of the Western intelligence services in these crimes
Inter-party diplomacy playing increasingly significant role amid Western actions — Lavrov
According to the top Russian diplomat, it is encouraging that Russian political structures have established business contacts with numerous foreign parties and are in continuous dialogue with colleagues around the world
Russian official expects no quick decisions on common BRICS currency
Just look at how long it took the European Union to create the euro and the existing payment tool," Vladimir Ilyichev noted
Iran unveils new drone, Mohajer 10, with flight range of 2,000 km
The new unmanned aerial vehicle can fly at speeds of up to 210 km/h and carry all types of ammunition and bombs
Russia sees nuclear weapons as only possible response to some threats — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister noted that the development of the situation around Ukraine confirms the validity of Russia's concerns in this area
Press review: BRICS’ future hangs on expansion decision and Trump to skip first GOP debate
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, August 22nd
BRICS nations should facilitate global de-escalation — Xi Jinping
BRICS member states should provide assistance to each other in solving issues concerning mutual interests, the Chinese leader noted
Putin to take part in BRICS summit’s plenary session
On Tuesday, the Russian president addressed the BRICS Business Forum, particularly outlining Moscow’s vision of the cooperation prospects for BRICS countries
Italian general sees no chance for Ukrainian military victory
According to Marco Bertolini, Kyiv's goals are unattainable
West crossed another red line with decision to give Ukraine F-16s — German lawmaker
Sahra Wagenknecht said the endless prolongation of the war through arms deliveries instead of efforts to achieve a peaceful compromise "is not solidarity, but pure cynicism"
Fate of Georgia’s Saakashvili awaits Zelensky, says Medvedev
"It is quite obvious that the current American protege is destined for the same unenviable fate as his predecessor in Tbilisi," the Russian Security Council deputy chairman specified
Russian forces fight off three Ukrainian attempts to sweep near Urozhainoye in DPR
"As soon as those attempts were exposed, artillery and mortar fire was unleashed on the enemy," Vladimir Rogov added
Putin states irreversible de-dollarization across BRICS
The president mentioned that the share of the dollar in export and import transactions within BRICS resulted in declining
Drone hits building under construction in Moscow City financial district, mayor says
"According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties," the mayor stressed
US unwillingness to end Ukraine conflict behind talk of Zelensky’s ‘formula’ — Lavrov
"The problem, however, is that the US has no intention of ending the conflict," he said
Russia unifies BRICS, its role to become stronger in future — expert
According to Gregory Clark, given "a strong secretariat," BRICS "could easily replace the Group of Seven and Group of 20"
Downed drone damages glazing in Moscow City district building
Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said earlier that air defenses had downed three unmanned aerial vehicles
Kiev denies access to combat engagement line to both foreign, Ukrainian reporters
The ban is explained by the fact that reporters working along the combat engagement line are difficult to monitor
Swedish government gets 12 new applications for Quran burning protests
Stockholm police have said they issue as many permits for public gatherings as possible
Attempts to create new Black Sea grain corridors 'fraught with danger' — diplomatic source
The West may well attempt to put pressure on Turkey in terms of the Montreux Convention, but such attempts will not bear fruit, director of the Institute of Foreign Policy of Turkey Huseyin Bagci said
West’s overall aid to Kiev over year of special operation exceeds $160 bln — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister noted that the west "is seeking to eliminate Russia as a serious geopolitical rival"
Press review: Ankara ambition drives grain mission and failing Kiev drones Moscow airports
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, August 23rd
West has no intention to negotiate with Russia — Lavrov about meetings on Ukraine
At the same time, Russian Foreign Minister noted that Russia's approach was "consistent and fully transparent"
Brazil ready to join efforts on peace settlement in Ukraine — Brazilian president
It is stressed that Brazil is not considering unilateral peace formulas in Ukraine
Lavrov reiterates Russia’s commitment to opposing nuclear war
"That said, the most important goal currently is for each nuclear power to remain committed to this understanding and exercise maximum restraint," Russian Foreign Minister concluded
Putin takes part in informal meeting of BRICS leaders via video link
Earlier, the Russian president sent a video address to participants in the BRICS Business Forum held on the sidelines of the summit
Medvedev advises Europe not to get carried away with its 'toy plane games'
Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation drew attention to the words of German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock, who called this decision "a good day for Ukraine" and for Europe
Medvedev slams NATO for fighting ‘full-scale’ war against Russia in Ukraine
"Our adversaries are up to their necks in the proxy war that NATO is fighting against us in Ukraine through the hands of the Kiev regime, which is a full-scale and deadly one," he stressed
Russian troops destroy Ukrainian D-30 howitzer, 120mm mortar in Kherson area
It is noted that three Ukrainian militants were killed and another four received wounds of varying severity
Zelensky violates Ukrainian law by being photographed with Lenin tapestry
The law condemning the communist regime and prohibiting propaganda using its symbols was adopted in Ukraine in 2015
Russian unit eliminates Ukrainian saboteurs plotting terror attacks on eve of LPR election
It is reported that several dozen Ukrainian servicemen were killed
Russia to unblock foreign assets in move to get its own holdings back
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that the government and the Central Bank had prepared a corresponding draft decree
Brazilian president blasts 'green neocolonialism' of developed countries
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva added that it builds discriminatory trade barriers under the guise of protecting the environment
Moscow urges Ukrainian troops to turn arms against Kiev junta or capitulate — diplomat
Maria Zakharova reiterated that Russia’s Investigative Committee is probing all instances of Ukrainian militants shelling Russian regions as well as their other criminal acts
Heavy Ukrainian losses likely cause of reporters being banned from frontline — report
The article claims that the ban has come as a total surprise and "caused pushback from numerous reporters present in Ukraine"
US is plotting another pandemic — Russian Defense Ministry
"We do not rule out the United States may use so-called defensive technologies for offensive purposes, as well as for global governance by creating crisis situations of biological nature," lieutenant general Igor Kirillov stressed
Progress MS-24 cargo spaceship to head to International Space Station
This will be the third Progress MS launch this year and the sixth one from the Baikonur spaceport
BRICS leaders adopt document setting parameters for expansion — top South African diplomat
Naledi Pandor mentioned that the guidelines and principles had been set out, as well as processes for considering countries that wished to become members of BRICS
Ukrainian army’s manpower shortage may prove fatal for Kiev, British expert says
Robert Clark pointed out that the autumn thaw will deprive both sides of the opportunity to attack, which, in his opinion, will favor Russia
Visits of top Turkish diplomat to Kiev, Moscow may revive grain deal — source
The talks of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Kiev and Moscow will create the basis for reaching an agreement on the resumption of the grain deal, which may be finalized at the Erdogan-Putin meeting, the source said
Russian aircraft destroys US-made boat with Ukrainian assault group near Black Sea island
According to the earlier report of the Russia’s Defense Ministry, the Black Sea Fleet’s naval aviation destroyed a Ukrainian seaborne reconnaissance drone
Russia must save world from West's insanity — top security official
Nikolay Patrushev believes that Russia "resolutely and consistently defends its cultural sovereignty, history and Russian moral ideals that unite the multinational country"
West's maniacal focus on arms supplies to Kiev fundamentally wrong — German ex-diplomat
"The main drawback of the Western policy is that the demand for Ukraine's military victory is put forward as a precondition for finding a diplomatic solution to the problem," Ruediger Luedeking notes
Sanctions force one fourth of investors in state securities to leave Russia – minister
According to the Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov, the Cabinet of Ministers made the most important decisions in order to find internal resources that will replace the departed investors and allow to reproduce the sources of funds necessary for the development of the economy
BRICS countries’ role important again amid economic challenges — Indian Prime Minister
Narendra Modi also underlined the current significance of BRICS in dealing with tensions and disputes the world is facing
Astana expects Putin to visit Kazakhstan in fall, Kazakh embassy says
Dauren Abaev pointed out that trust-based, honest and intense dialogue between the two countries’ leaders was a vivid example of the strategic nature of cooperation
Russian forces improve positions in Kupyansk advance over past day
It is also reported that Russian forces struck Ukrainian army units in the south Donetsk area, killing and wounding about 145 enemy troops and destroying a tank and a howitzer over the past day
Air defenses thwart Kiev’s attempted drone attack in Moscow — Russian Defense Ministry
According to the ministry, there were no casualties
Most Georgians wish to live in harmony with Russia, Medvedev says
The politician highlighted that "Russophobes in Georgia" still hope for revenge, but "constantly encounter resistance from fellow citizens who are not interested in elevating hatred towards Russia to the level of a national idea"
Ukraine shouldn’t have started counteroffensive — retired Ukrainian colonel
The science of warfare, Sergey Grabsky said, dictates that Ukraine needs to have triple as much military power as its enemy in order to have a chance to succeed, but it doesn’t have that kind of superiority
Business jet crashes in Tver Region killing ten
"There were three pilots and seven passengers on board. All of them died," the source reported
Zelensky asks Finland for its soon to be decommissioned F-18s
It is emphasized that Ukraine is ready to "take any type of aircraft"
BRICS Plus forum in St. Petersburg to play host to 57 countries — steering committee
The BRICS Plus agenda is considered to be as relevant as ever, amid the pressure of sanctions undermining the economic status of Russia
Prigozhin listed as passenger of plane crashed in Russia’s Tver region — aviation agency
An investigation of the Embraer plane crash that happened in the Tver Region this evening was initiated
Russia fulfills its obligations on agro-industrial complex goods export, diplomat says
"We are well aware of how important this is for the socio-economic development of the states of Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East," Maria Zakharova stressed
Putin describes situation along line of contact as stable
"You can see for yourself that the situation is currently stable along the line of contact," he said
Russian, South African top diplomats discuss cooperation on international platforms
"The sides touched upon various aspects of the Russia-South Africa strategic partnership, including the strengthening of the political, trade and economic and humanitarian ties," the Russian Foreign Ministry stated
Acting governor says 87% of Zaporozhye Region’s residents support Putin
Russia’s Unified Election Day falls on September 10 this year
Putin’s video address to BRICS Business Forum met with ovation
The attendees applauded to the Russian leader several times during his speech
MiG-29 prevents Norwegian military plane from violating Russian border over Barents Sea
The crew identified the aerial target as a P-8 Poseidon aircraft of the Norwegian Air Force, according to the center
West seeking to force Russia’s allies to sever ties with it, Russia taking countermeasures
According to Lavrov, trade and economic obligations between Russia and its allies continue to be implemented because this is in their interests and complies with international law
Ukraine’s army loses 200 troops in south Donetsk area over past two days, says DPR
It was earlier reported that Russian combat aircraft and artillery had delivered strikes against Ukrainian army units near the settlements of Urozhainoye and Staromayorskoye
Leaders of BRICS countries end first day of summit with closed-door meeting
Each participant could have discussions with their colleagues
Ukraine may disappear as a state in wake of current conflict, Medvedev warns
"The state of Ukraine, which was artificially created on the ruins of the Soviet Union, will likely disappear from the political map of the world," Medvedev wrote
Russian fighter jets scrambled near Crimea over reconnaissance drones – defense ministry
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Russian Aerospace Forces recorded the flight of two drones MQ-9 Reaper and TB2 Bayraktar
Russian forces take over Ukrainian stronghold, two observation posts — spokesman
According to Battlegroup West Spokesman Yaroslav Yakimkin, during counterbattery work, Krab, M109 Paladin, M777, 2S3 Akatsiya artillery guns, as well as a mortar crew, an ammunition supply point and an AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar were eliminated
Japan making mistake by discharging water from Fukushima-1 NPP — Chinese diplomat
"The Chinese side will take all necessary measures to protect marine ecology, safeguard food safety and public health," Wang Wenbin said
FACTBOX: Sizing up BRICS’ structure and accomplishments
To date, 23 countries have applied to join the organization, including Argentina and Iran, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Bangladesh, Ethiopia and Venezuela
Finnish president says OSCE might serve as platform for Moscow-Kiev talks in 2025
According to Sauli Niinisto, if by 2025 the war is over, the OSCE and its various instruments can help promote peace and a new, lasting security order
Ukraine’s army loses 1,500 troops in Zaporozhye area over 10 days — regional governor
"These are huge losses and the price for the illusory success on the international scene," Yevgeny Balitsky said
BRICS can offer world new model of international relations — Brazilian president
"We want integration between continents and equal conditions for all," Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva underscored
Russia’s goal is to end war that West unleashed in Ukraine — Putin
The Russian leader stressed that it was the wish of a number of Western countries to preserve their hegemony in the world that "has led to the grave crisis in Ukraine"
Gazprom warns Naftogaz about possible Russian sanctions if transit trial continues
Gazprom also believes that the current circumstances deprive it of its fundamental right to a fair and impartial hearing in court
Russia was forced to launch military operation to prevent major aggression — Medvedev
The politician pointed out that as far as the situation around Ukraine was concerned, "it was only by force that a fatal outcome was prevented because talks had lost all meaning"
Putin points to return of civilians to LPR
He expressed confidence that the acting LPR head’s team would be able to achieve the goals facing the region
White House adviser says conflict in Ukraine isn’t a stalemate
Assistant to the President for National Security Jake Sullivan noted that Kyiv "continues to return territories in a methodical, systematic manner"
West to be viewed as colonizer in case of military intervention in Niger — Italy’s Tajani
"We have never considered a Western or a European military intervention in order to impose a more acceptable government," Antonio Tajani noted
Russian mission slams West for trying to use situation in Libya to achieve economic goals
According to Dmitry Polyansky, the Libya situation makes it clear that "all separatist initiatives, namely those involving the creation of various platforms and roundtables without all the influential international and regional players, as well as Libyan representatives, will not lead to the desired results"
Russian embassy in US blames Washington for trying to manage epidemics
Under the guise of monitoring diseases, Washington is scattering its illegal laboratories across the world, brazenly and with impunity; establishing numerous facilities of this kind along Russia’s borders, the Russian Embassy in Washington said in a statement
All Moscow airports temporarily closed to flights
"Moscow’s airports are temporarily closed to inbound and outbound flights," an aviation official said
