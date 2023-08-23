Production of passenger cars in Russia more than doubled in July to 41,100 — statistics

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The production of passenger cars in Russia in July 2023 increased by 2.1 times compared to July last year and amounted to 41,100 units, according to the Federal Statistics Service. In comparison with June 2023, the output decreased by 4.3%.

In total, 244,000 cars were produced in January-July 2023, which is 18.6% less than a year earlier.

In July, production of trucks increased by 29% compared to July 2022 and reached 12,400 units, but at the same time, compared to June 2023, it decreased by 13.5%. In just seven months of this year, 87,400 trucks were produced, which is 8.7% more than in the same period in 2022.

In July 2023, the production of buses weighing more than 5 tons increased by 18.2% year-on-year to 966 units, but at the same time decreased by 23.9% month-on-month. In January-July of this year, 7,200 such buses were produced, which is 6.9% up year-on-year.

The production of buses weighing less than 5 tons in July increased by 77.9% up to 1,700 units (down 27.9% month-on-month). In January-July, 11,100 units were produced, which is 75.3% up year-on-year.