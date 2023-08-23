Retail gasoline prices in Russia up by 2.2% month-on-month in July, statistics

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Average consumer gasoline prices in Russia increased by 2.2% in July 2023 compared to the previous month, the Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported on Wednesday. At the same time, gasoline producers raised wholesale prices by 7.7% in July, the agency said.

In annual terms, consumer prices for gasoline rose by 5.4%, and producer prices went up by 76.7%.

Consumer prices for gasoline in July, on average in Russia, exceeded producer prices by 1.9 times (in July 2022 - by 3.2 times).

In July, an increase in consumer prices for gasoline by 2.3% or more was observed in 40 constituent entities of the Russian Federation. Most notably, gasoline rose in price in the republics of Dagestan and Sakha (Yakutia) - by 7.7% and 7%, respectively.

In July, in Moscow and St. Petersburg prices for motor gasoline rose by 1.6% and 1.5%, respectively.

Producer prices for oil in July increased by 7.6%. As compared to December 2022 the prices rose by 24.2%, tariffs for its transportation by pipeline transport increased by 2.7% As compared to December 2022, the prices rose by 10.9%).