Moscow airports return to regular operations following restrictions

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Airports in the Moscow Region are functioning normally after restrictions were introduced overnight on Wednesday, the press service of the Federal Air Transport Agency told journalists.

"As of 08:00 a.m. Moscow time on August 23, 2023, Moscow airports and Zhukovsky Airport are operating as usual. Earlier, in the early morning, in order to ensure the safety of flights of civilian aircraft, flights were temporarily restricted there," the agency said.

While the restrictions were in effect, two planes were redirected to alternate airports.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said earlier that air defenses had downed an unmanned aerial vehicle over the Mozhaysky District of the Moscow Region, while another drone hit a building under construction in the Moscow City financial district. The third drone was jammed by radio-electronic warfare devices and crashed in the Moscow suburb of Khimki.