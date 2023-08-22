Russian stocks close in the green on Tuesday

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market closed in the green on Tuesday as the MOEX Index rose by 0.77% to 3,164.25 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index edged up by 0.05% to 1,057.56 points. The dollar exchange rate gained 0.65% by the end of the day to 94.3 rubles, the euro added 0.46% to 102.36 rubles, while the yuan went up by 0.09% to 12.88 rubles.

BCS World of Investment projects the MOEX Index at 3,100-3,225 points for August 23, while the Russian currency is expected to remain in the range of 92-95 rubles per dollar.

Freedom Finance Global expects the MOEX Index to hover in the range of 3,100-3,200 points on Wednesday. The dollar/ruble pair is projected to move within the range of 93-95 rubles, the euro/ruble pair - in the 101-103 rubles range, while the yuan-ruble pair - in the 12.5-13.1 rubles corridor, the company suggests.