Russia’s river fleet needs more than 500 new ships by 2035 — deputy minister

CHKALOVSK, August 21. /TASS/. The Russian river fleet will need more than 500 new vessels by 2035, Deputy Minister of Transport Alexander Poshivai said.

"At the moment, 12,705 ships are in service on inland waterways," the official said. "It is important to note that the average age of the river fleet is approaching forty years," Poshivai noted. "The demand for new fleet is expected to be more than 500 units by 2035," he said.

Russia also needs high-speed watercraft to carry passengers on inland waterways, Poshivai indicated. It is estimated that one hundred of these units will be needed. The Russian shipbuilding industry has the capability and facilities to build high-speed ships, the deputy minister added.