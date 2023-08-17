Delivery time of goods to Iran over North-South corridor expedited by two days — company

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. RZD Logistics has expected the delivery of goods from the Chelyabinsk Region to Iran over the North-South international transport corridor by two days, the press service of the logistical provider told TASS.

"We reduce the timeframe by two days. Goods are then carried by transit to the destination," the press service said.

The time en route was managed to be reduced on account of the route change, the press service of the Southern Ural Railroad told TASS. The new route is via the border crossing of Akheyla (Turkmenistan) - Ince Burun (Iran).

According to the railroad, the first train on the new route was dispatched from the Formachevo Station in the Chelyabinsk Region. It comprises thirty six containers with equipment. The train will travel with the use of expedited delivery on the Russian territory.