High-speed railroad to Minsk to be discussed with Belarusian leader, Putin says

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he plans to discuss construction of a high-speed railroad (HSR) to Minsk with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

"It seems to me this issue [construction of HSR] should be worked out with the Belarusian government. I will talk to President [Alexander Lukashenko]," Putin said at the opening ceremony of the third Moscow Central Diameter (MCD) suburban railroad. "The Minsk destination would enjoy very high demand among our nationals, and nationals of Belarus, especially that we are building up the Union State at a good pace," the Russian leader said.

Opportunities of using transport will be improved for 80% citizens of the country in terms of quality and travel time, Putin noted, summarizing plans for HSR development.