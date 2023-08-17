Japan’s imports of Russian LNG down 53.6% in July, coal imports plunge 72%

TOKYO, August 17. /TASS/. Japan’s imports of liquified natural gas (LNG) from Russia fell by 53.6% in July 2023 year-on-year, according to figures released by the Japanese finance ministry.

Japan’s purchases of Russian coal plunged by 72.9% in the same period, and the country did not purchase Russian oil. Earlier, G7 countries imposed a price ceiling on Russian oil, excluding supplies from Sakhalin-2 linked to LNG imports within the project.

The share of Russia’s LNG in the total volume of imports of this type of fuel went down roughly to 5%, according to TASS’ calculations.

A decrease in purchases of Russian LNG and coal was one of the key factors behind the drop in Japanese-Russian trade turnover. Despite an increase in exports to Russia by 25%, imports fell by 69.6%. Energy resources account for more than 58% of the cost of exports.