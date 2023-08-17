Putin sees prospects of building high-speed railroad to the south

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Prospects are in place to construct a high-speed railroad (HSR) to the resort town of Adler on the Black Sea and to Donetsk and Lugansk over time, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the launch ceremony of the third Moscow Central Diameter (MCD) suburban railroad.

"There is no doubt that we should develop this system further. If [a high-speed railroad line] is pulled along from Moscow to Adler, then the total time en route will be just ten hours. This is absolutely different case for those going to rest in the south," Putin said.

"Certainly, it will be needed to think of connecting Lugansk and Donetsk to it," the head of state said, adding that such railroads should be constructed with Nizhny Novgorod, Voronezh, Kazan and the Ural region as destinations.

"This will not merely reduce significantly the time en route for people from one major agglomeration to another one, this will materially improve connectivity in the country and push development of such spheres seemingly far from the transport as education and science," the President added.