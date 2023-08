MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. The ruble is strengthening against the dollar, the euro and the yuan at the start of Thursday’s session on the Moscow Exchange.

By 7:19 a.m., the dollar exchange rate declined by us much as 0.86% to 93.85 rubles, with the euro trading at 102.28 rubles. (-0.89%). The yuan fell by 0.95% to 12.78 rubles.

During the session, the euro fell below 102 rubles for the first time since August 2 before slightly recovering to 102.12 rubles by 8:34 a.m.