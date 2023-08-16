Inflation in Russia accelerates to 0.1% from August 8 to 14 — statistics

MOSCOW, August 16./TASS/. Inflation in Russia stood at 0.1% within the period from August 8 to 14, 2023, the Russian state statistical agency Rosstat reported.

Inflation was 0.01% a week earlier in Russia, from August 1 to 7.

Consumer prices edged up by 0.11% from early August and by 3.52% from the year start. In annual terms, inflation stood at 4.64% in Russia as of August 14 of this year.

In the food segment, the rise in prices was 1.5% for pork and chicken meat, 0.5% for sunflower oil, 0.4% for sausages, frankfurters, granulated sugar and buckwheat, 0.3% for hen eggs, rice and vermicelli, and 0.2% for cooked sausages, frozen fish and black tea. At the same time, prices declined by 0.3% for sterilized milk, dry infant formulas and curd.

Fruits and vegetables prices dropped by 2.4% in average, specifically by 7.6% for onions, 7% for potatoes, 6.1% for carrots, 5.2% for white cabbage, 4.3% for tomatoes, 3.5% for beet, 1.2% for cucumbers, and 0.2% for bananas. Apple prices edged up by 1.2%.

In the non-food segment, vacuum clear prices edged up by 1.1%. Chipboards and oriented stranded boards had the price uptick by 0.7%. Motor gasoline prices moved up by 0.5%. Diesel fuel prices saw the rise by 0.7%.