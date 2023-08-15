Russia may begin exporting communication services to other countries by 2035

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. By 2030, Russia should create a Russian low-orbit satellite constellation to provide communication services within the country and export them to foreign countries by 2035, according to draft strategy for the growth of the communications industry until 2035.

Thus, the strategy contains the task to "develop a domestic low-orbit satellite constellation before 2030 to provide communication services throughout Russia and export modern communication services to foreign countries with forming by 2035 a hybrid communication network based on this constellation with the provision of data transmission services."

Furthermore, Russia strives to actively seek partners and form international scientific and technological industrial cooperation in order to ensure an acceptable level of import independence in areas of communication network development that are not critical for technological sovereignty, according to the project.

In addition, the draft strategy calls for a phased transfer of domestic communications infrastructure, including key information infrastructure, to domestic or controlled technology solutions and goods.