Mikhail Somov research vessel sails from Franz Josef Land towards Arkhangelsk

ARKHANGELSK, August 15. /TASS/. The Mikhail Somov scientific research vessel departed from the Franz Josef Land heading for Arkhangelsk, the Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring Service's Northern Department's leader Roman Ershov told TASS.

"The Mikhail Somov has sailed from Franz Josef Land," he said.

The ship ran aground on July 24 between the Komsomolsky Islands and the Wilczek Land of the Franz Josef Land Archipelago, and resumed sailing on August 8. Participants in the expedition onboard the Mikhail Somov had to change the vessel for the Professor Molchanov that will take them to Arkhangelsk.

Divers examined the Mikhail Somov's hull when the vessel was aground near Franz Josef Land. They found a few damages. "There are damages, and the examination at the dock will determine how severe they are," he continued. "The vessel has been prepared for the sailing, which approximately will take five days."

The Mikhail Somov left Arkhangelsk on July 4 to deliver supplies to the weather polar stations in the Arctic. The vessel had delivered cargo to stations in the White, Barents and Kara Seas. The voyage was about to be completed, as the Krenkel polar station on the Heiss Island of Franz Josef Land was one of the final destinations.