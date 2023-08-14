PRL ready to continue refining Russian oil — company

ISLAMABAD, August 14. /TASS/. Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) will continue refining oil from Russia in case of new supplies, The Dawn newspaper said, citing the oil refining company.

Russian crude was successfully processed and the "spot deal was technically and commercially feasible," PRL said in its press release.

The company will continue refine Russian oil "when available at favorable commercial terms," the company said, cited by the newspaper.

In April 2023, Pakistan posted the first order for 100,000 metric tons of Russian oil. Two tankers delivered 101,000 metric tons of oil in total to Karachi in June 2023. Russia supplied oil with a discount and with payment in the yuan.