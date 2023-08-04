Work at NCSP resumed, no damage to infrastructure — Transneft

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port (NCSP) was briefly closed after a night attack by Ukrainian unmanned boats, although there was no damage to the infrastructure, Transneft spokesman Igor Dyomin said on Friday.

"Ship traffic has now been resumed. No infrastructure or other port facilities have been damaged," he said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier on Friday that Russian ships destroyed two Ukrainian unmanned boats that attempted to strike the Novorossiysk naval facility last night.

NCSP is the largest Russian port operator in terms of cargo turnover. Transneft is the majority stakeholder (62%).