Oil throughput at CPC Marine Terminal running smoothly

ASTANA, August 4. /TASS/. Oil throughput at the marine terminal of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) in Novorossiysk is going smoothly, the press service of the government of Kazakhstan said after the meeting between Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and CPC chief executive Nikolay Gorban.

"It was noted that smooth oil throughput at the CPC marine terminal is currently provided and loading of tankers is going normally," the press service said.

The parties also discussed completion of the debottlenecking program focusing on the increase of the throughput capacity of the Tengiz - Novorossiysk oil pipeline to 82 mln metric tons of hydrocarbon feedstock per year. "Nikolay Gorban informed Alikhan Smailov that CPC has already reached mechanical completion for the throughput of higher oil volumes from Kazakhstan," the press service noted.