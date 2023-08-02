Russian gas cost for Moldova will drop to $527 per 1,000 cubic meters in August

CHISINAU, August 2. /TASS/. The cost of Russian gas for Moldova will be reduced in August 2023 from $550 to $527 per 1,000 cubic meters, Vadim Cheban, Chairman of the board of gas distribution company Moldovagaz announced on Wednesday.

"In August, the purchase price of natural gas supplied by PJSC Gazprom to the Republic of Moldova, taking into account the calorific value, will amount to $527.68 per 1,000 cubic meters," Cheban wrote on his telegram channel.

He specified that the entire volume of gas from the Russian supplier would be sent to Tiraspoltransgaz (Transdniestria).

In 2022, Gazprom, which was previously the only gas supplier to the republic, reduced its daily supply by 30%. The Russian company explained this by technical problems related to the restriction of transit through Ukraine, but Chisinau blamed the crisis on the Russian gas holding. Last winter, right-bank Moldova had to fully switch to buying fuel from European suppliers. Russian gas was sent to Transnistria, where it is used to generate electricity at the Moldavskaya regional power plant, the main buyer of which is Moldova.