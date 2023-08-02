Russia’s lending services market fully recovered, VTB Bank executive says

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. The Russian credit market has managed to make a complete recovery and is now again demonstrating record-breaking performance, VTB Bank Deputy CEO Anatoly Pechatnikov said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"The credit market has fully recovered and is demonstrating record-high figures," the senior bank executive said.

VTB has already underwritten 1.4 trillion rubles ($15.2 bln) in loans over the first seven months of this year, including extended mortgage loans worth 675 bln rubles ($7.3 bln), Pechatnikov noted. Incremental year-on-year growth, compared to the same period of last year, is already above 30%, he added.