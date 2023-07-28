Russian Economy Ministry sees noticeable growth in trade turnover with Africa

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Economic Development sees a "sizeable" increase in trade turnover with Africa, Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said at the Russia-Africa summit.

"Our trade with countries of the [African] continent is growing for the third year in a row. Trade turnover reached a figure of $18 bln last year. It is important to note at the same time that we also see growth, sizeable growth of trade as of the end of the first six months of the year," Reshetnikov said.

The task to double the trade turnover by 2030 appears reasonable and fairly real, the minister added.