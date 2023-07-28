Russia and Mozambique signed an agreement to build Lurio-2 HPP — Energy Ministry

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Russia and Mozambique will cooperate on the construction of the Lurio-2 hydroelectric power station in that African country, Russian Energy Ministry said in a statement. The agreement between Inter RAO-Export and Electricidade de Mocambique was signed on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit.

"In the presence of [Russian Energy Minister] Nikolay Shulginov and [Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy of Mozambique] Carlos Zacarias, an agreement was signed on cooperation on the construction project of the Lurio-2 hydroelectric power station with a capacity of 120 MW in Mozambique between the companies Inter RAO-Export and Electricidade de Mocambique," the statement says.

During the working meeting, the parties discussed prospects for cooperation in the electric power industry, including in construction and upgrade of electric power facilities in Mozambique.

"Despite the important trend towards an accelerated energy transition, the initial task is to ensure the availability of energy to the African continent, including the Republic of Mozambique," Shulginov said as quoted by the ministry’s press service.

In addition, the ministers noted the great potential for developing cooperation in the oil and gas industry and discussed issues of cooperation in hydropower, as well as in the field of renewable energy.