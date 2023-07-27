Angolan Banco VTB Africa likely to leave VTB Group — top manager

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Due to its membership in the VTB group under sanctions, Angolan Banco VTB Africa cannot operate as a full-fledged bank; it is likely to be removed from VTB Group, but no decisions have been made as of yet, Deputy President - Chairman of the VTB Management Board Dmitry Pyanov said on Thursday.

"VTB Angola (Banco VTB Africa in Angola) cannot operate as a full-fledged bank in this jurisdiction because it is part of the VTB under sanctions. So far, no decision has been made, but we understand that this asset will most likely depart the VTB Group," he said, without giving any specifics.

Banco VTB Africa S.A. is the VTB Group's only bank in Africa. VTB owns a controlling stake in the bank with a 50.1% share in Banco VTB Africa S.A.'s authorized capital.

The United Kingdom and the United States issued sanctions on VTB on February 24, 2022.