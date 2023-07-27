Russia retains status as reliable supplier of food products to Africa — Putin

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russia continues to be a reliable food supplier for African countries with exports of Russian food products to Africa totaling $4.7 bln in 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Russia remains a reliable supplier of food products to Africa," the Russian leader said at a meeting with Azali Assoumani, chairman of the African Union and president of the Comoros, and Faki Mahamat, chair of the African Union Commission. "In 2022, Russian exports of this group of products reached $4.7 bln," he added.

In relation to this, the Russian president also noted that, despite the difficulties related to the coronavirus pandemic and illegitimate anti-Russian sanctions, Russia has managed to boost growth metrics for trade and economic ties with Africa. Thus, "in 2022 the volume of mutual trade amounted to about $18 bln, and in the first half of this year the trade turnover has additionally increased by nearly 35%," he pointed out.

Putin assured his audience that the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit will serve as a platform for discussing, among other matters, practical solutions for further ramping-up trade and economic cooperation, ensuring food and energy security, and developing national healthcare systems.

"The planned approval of a declaration of the Second Russia-Africa Summit and the 2023-2024 Russia-African Union action plan will serve as an impetus for launching practical work on these and many other tracks," the Russian head of state noted.