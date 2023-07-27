Russia's grain exports to Africa in six months total 10 mln tons — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. Russia’s grain exports to Africa in six months of 2023 total 10 mln tons, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the Russia-Africa economic and humanitarian forum.

"Russia’s grain exports to Africa in 2022 amounted to 11.5 mln tons, whereas in the first six months of this year only [grain exports have reached - TASS] almost 10 mln tons," he said.

Supplies are flowing despite illegal sanctions that have been imposed against Russian exports, which seriously hinder the delivery of Russian food, complicate transportation, logistics, insurance and banking payments, Putin added.