Russia’s gold production rises by 9.5% in June — statistics

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Gold production in Russia in June 2023 increased by 9.5% year-on-year and by 21.7% compared to May 2023, according to the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

In general, in the first half of 2023, gold production increased by 10.8% compared to the same period in 2022. Meanwhile, production of basic precious metals in Russia in June increased by 5.7% in annual terms.

The output of primary aluminum increased by 3.3% compared to June 2022 and by 4.3% compared to May 2023. In total, in January - June 2023, aluminum production increased by 7.5%.

Rosstat does not publish absolute figures.

The volume of iron smelting in Russia amounted to 4.5 mln metric tons in June, which is 11.2% more than in June 2022, but 5% less than in May 2023. In the first half of 2023, 27.32 mln metric tons were produced (+4.5%).

The output of unalloyed steel in June increased by 19.2% compared to June 2022 and reached 5 mln metric tons (-0.8% compared to May 2023). In the first half of 2023, 29.38 mln metric tons were produced (+2.2% compared to the same period a year earlier).

Alloy steel output in June decreased by 3.4% to 1.26 mln metric tons (-4.1% against May 2023). In the first six months of 2023, 8.4 mln metric tons of alloy steel were produced (+3.9% compared to the same period in 2022).

In general, metallurgical production in Russia in June 2023 increased by 8.6% in annual terms, and by 0.6% compared to May 2023. For the first half of 2023, the growth in output volumes amounted to 4.9%.