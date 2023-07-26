Head of New Development Bank notes importance of dialogue between Russia, African states

ST. PETERSBURG, July 26. /TASS/. The dialogue between Russia and African countries is essential from the viewpoint of developing Global South countries, President of BRICS New Development Bank Dilma Rousseff said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"This meeting of Russia with African countries is essential for all those committed to the idea of developing Global South," she said.

According to Rousseff, Russia is an important partner of BRICS member states and BRICS New Development Bank itself, which was created in 2014 by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Moscow fulfills all its commitments to the bank, its president added.

"I would like to welcome your initiative to hold a meeting with African countries," she told Putin.

The second Russia-Africa summit is scheduled to take place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on July 27-28, with an economic and humanitarian forum to be held concurrently. This time, same as in 2019 when the first such summit was held in Sochi in October, the motto is ‘For Peace, Security, and Development’. Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the event. TASS is the photo hosting agency and information partner of the summit and the forum, and it also holds the second Russia-Africa media forum.