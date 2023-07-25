Russia bans imports of ready-made fish, seafood from unfriendly states — Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. The Russian government has introduced a ban on imports of ready fish and seafood products from unfriendly countries, the press service of the Ministry of Economic Development informed.

"A ban is introduced on the import of finished fish and seafood products originating from unfriendly countries into the Russian Federation. According to the Russian Ministry of Agriculture, the abandonment of imports from the European Union, the US and Norway will vacate individual market niches to be filled by domestic producers, whose capacities are fully able to meet domestic market needs for such products," the ministry said.

Russian companies will have an opportunity to scale up production, expand the product mix and increase the number of jobs, the ministry added.