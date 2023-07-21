China hopes for swiftest revival of agricultural exports from Russia, Ukraine — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, July 21. /TASS/. China is hoping that the participants of the grain deal will find a balanced decision as soon as possible which will help resume the export of food products and fertilizers from Russia and Ukraine, Geng Shuang, Chinese deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, said at a session of the UN Security Council on Friday.

"Over recent days, Russia has repeatedly said that it was ready to consider reviving the grain deal if substantial progress is achieved on the issue of removing obstacles to the export of food products and fertilizers from Russia. The UN secretary general also said that he would continue efforts on ensuring exports from Russia and Ukraine. China hopes that the interested parties will act in the interests of global food security and the alleviation of the food crisis, especially in developing countries, by working with relevant UN agencies to bolster dialogue and aspiring to reach a compromise solution," the diplomat said.