Russian stock indices mixed as trading closes on Friday

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Shares of Russian companies grew on Friday as the ruble was weakening.

By the end of trading session, the MOEX index rose by 0.21% to 2,923.54 points, the RTS index fell by 0.41% to 1,012.37 points.

The dollar-to-ruble rose by 0.69% to 90.92 rubles, the euro rate went up by 0.7% to 101.2 rubles, the yuan edged up by 0.04% to 12.62 rubles.

"The MOEX index again updated its high since February 2022, rising to 2966 points, after which it adjusted downwards and almost did not change positions over the past five days, waiting for new movement drivers," said Elena Kozhukhova, an analyst at Veles Capital investment company.

In fact, the Russian market has not responded to the new US, EU and Canadian sanctions, the expert adds. In particular, the United States imposed sanctions against Tinkoff Bank and the new head of Alrosa, while Canada imposed sanctions against Tinkoff Bank, MTS, MegaFon, Tele2 and the Mir payment system.

On Friday, the Bank of Russia raised the key rate from 7.5% to 8.5% per annum, contrary to forecasts for its increase by 50 basis points.

By the end of the session, the shares Magnit (+3.99%), Beluga shares (+3.05%), Samolet shares (+2.68%), En + Group quotes (+2.41%), preferred shares of Surgutneftegaz (+2.32%), NCSP (+2.3%) showed the highest growth.

The leaders of decline were shares of Raspadskaya (-1.28%), securities of Polymetal (-0.94%), quotes of Russneft (-0.82%), shares of Akron (-0.46%) and securities of TGC-1 (-0.31%).

On Monday, July 25, BCS World of Investments’ analysts expect the MOEX index to be in the range of 2,905-2,930 points, the dollar will continue to trade in the range of 89.5-91.5 rubles.

Freedom Finance Global experts believe that on Monday the MOEX index will show fluctuations in the corridor of 2,900-3,000 points, the dollar will be in the range of 90-92 rubles, the euro rate will be about 100-102 rubles, the yuan rate will be 12.4-12.7 rubles.