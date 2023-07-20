Putin underscores importance of LNG projects

BELOKAMENKA VILLAGE /Murmansk Region/, July 20. /TASS/. Liquefied natural gas (LNG) production projects are important for Russia because they make it possible to develop related branches and have a comprehensive effect on the economy on the whole, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting in the Murmansk Region.

"LNG production projects are definitely important because they provide an integral effect for the economy on the whole, enable us to gain a required share on the global LNG market, and make it possible for us to develop related branches," the President said.

Projects of the Arctic LNG 2 scale will have "a multiplier effect " for the economy, the head of state said. "However, the question naturally arises how to load business of such kind, how to use already invested funds with the maximal effect and how to progress from achieved results to the next ones," Putin noted. The Russian leader suggested discussing "what can and should be done in the near time for the efficient use of invested funds to benefit development of the national economy".