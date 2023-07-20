Foreign tourist traffic to Russia declining in H1 2023 – association

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The inbound tourist traffic to Russia dropped by 7.7% year on year in the first half of 2023, President of the Russian Union of Tourist Industry Ilya Umansky said at a press conference in TASS.

"We obviously will not deliver figures before the pandemic. Furthermore, we will even drop below last-year indicators in this year. We are now 7.7% lower in terms of foreigners’ trips to Russia," Umansky said.

A number of measures is needed to restore the inbound tourist traffic, he noted. Among the most important is the launch of electronic visas and a payment card for foreign tourists and the start of visa-free tourist group exchanges with China, Umansky said.

The outbound tourist traffic from Russia surged by 15% year on year in the first half of 2023, the expert said. It may reach about 10 mln trips as of the year-end, he added.