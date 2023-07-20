Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul completed its work, Russian diplomat says

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has confirmed that the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul has completed its work.

"It [the Joint Coordination Center] has completed its work," Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday. The diplomat added, however, that she did not have any details to "share."

Earlier, the TRT TV channel quoted Turkish Defense Ministry sources as saying that Russian personnel had left the Joint Coordination Center because of Russia's withdrawal from the grain deal.

The grain deal expired on July 17. Russia, which extended the July 2022 agreement on the Black Sea corridor for ships carrying Ukrainian grain several times, recalled that the part of the deal that concerned it - the removal of obstacles to agricultural exports - was never fulfilled. Moscow also noted that although the agreements were intended to send food to the poorest countries, the bulk of Ukraine's grain went to developed Western countries. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia was ready to return to the agreement, but only if the part concerning Moscow was fulfilled.