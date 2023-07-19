Russia’s inflation accelerates to 0.18% on July 11-17

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia from July 11 to July 17, 2023, accelerated to 0.18%, according to the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

At the same time, from July 4 to July 10, inflation in Russia was at the level of 0.14%.

Since the beginning of July, consumer prices in the country have increased by 0.38%, and by 3.15% since the beginning of the year. In annual terms, inflation in Russia as of July 17, 2023 (according to calculations using average daily data for this and last year on similar dates), amounted to 3.64%.