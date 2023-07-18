Representatives of Latin American countries keen to attend EEF — Russian foreign ministry

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Representatives of a number of Latin American countries have stated willingness to participate in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Latin American Department Alexander Shchetinin said on Tuesday.

"The process of approval is underway. There is a whole number of Latin American countries that are ready to come to us," he said when asked about Latin American countries’ plans to participate in the EEF.

"Latin American countries were well represented at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and the Eurasian Economic Forum," the diplomat added.