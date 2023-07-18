Russia to work around EU to find food supply solutions — acting envoy

BRUSSELS, July 18. /TASS/. Russia is working on establishing food supply channels to needy countries that are stable and independent of EU whims, acting Russian permanent representative under the EU Kirill Logvinov told TASS on Tuesday.

The EU’s Illegitimate sanctions against Russia are the primary cause of food problems, the diplomat stressed. The EU steadily created preconditions for the grain deal’s demise by its actions and inaction, Logvinov said.

"I think the Global South countries should take note of the fact that Russia’s decision not to extend the Black Sea Initiative was no surprise to the EU. The EU was not just waiting for it but was working hard to create all the relevant preconditions. Brussels publicly stated that there would be no exceptions for the Russian Agricultural Bank as regards the connection to SWIFT. They pretended they did not notice the explosion at the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline. Our ships with gratis aid to African nations were blocked by ‘civilized Europeans.’ The list goes on," the diplomat said.

"It is much more important for us today to explain some obvious things to non-Western countries. Firstly, there would be no need for the Black Sea Initiative as such but for the illegitimate sanctions of the European Union against Russia. The goal of these restrictions is to undermine the Russian economy, so why should Brussels be concerned about the food security of third countries. The European Union currently has more important tasks 'on the Eastern front,' while the Global South must tolerate this for the time being. In the meantime, Russia will continue working diligently to create routes for the delivery of agricultural goods and fertilizers to needy countries that are stable and do not depend on the European Union’s whims," Logvinov said.

"I am confident the Global South is also interested in implementing exactly such an approach to food security provision," the diplomat added.