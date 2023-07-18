Peru open for proposals on using Mir cards — envoy to Moscow

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Peru is open for proposals on introducing Russia’s Mir cards in the republic, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Peru to the Russian Federation Juan Genaro Del Campo Rodriguez told TASS.

"We are open for proposals, we are open for all," he said when asked about using Mir cards in the country. "The issue is not being discussed at the official level so far," the diplomat added.

That said, the ambassador noted solid results of trade with Russia. "Last year Russia’s exports to Peru surged three-fold. Bilateral trade with Russia hit the highest level in the past 20 years in 2022," he pointed out.