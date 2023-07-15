Almost 33 mln tons of agricultural products shipped to 45 countries under grain deal – JCC

ISTANBUL, July 15. /TASS/. The agricultural products exported under the Black Sea Grain Initiative have amounted to 32.8 million tons, the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul reported on Saturday, adding that 1,003 ship exits from ports were made under the deal.

Agricultural products were delivered to 45 countries on three continents under the deal, according to the JCC. Of the total, 46% were exported to Asia, 40% to Western Europe, 12% to Africa, and 1% to Eastern Europe. Corn accounted for 51% of all the shipments, wheat for 27%, sunflower meal for 6%, sunflower oil for 5%, barley for 4% and rapeseed for 3%.

The JCC said that only one vessel - the Turkish-flagged Samsun bulk carrier, which is being loaded with grain in Odessa, - is currently operating under the initiative.

The grain deal expires on July 17.