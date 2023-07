MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The share of car brands from the People’s Republic of China on the Russian market exceeds 40%, a source in the Russian Automobile Dealers Association told TASS, adding that over 20 Chinese car brands are currently presented in the country.

"There are more than 20 brands from China in Russia. <…> That said, brands from China already have the share in sales of new cars of over 40%," the source noted.