Joint Coordination Center continue inspecting ships — spokesperson

ISTANBUL, July 13. /TASS/. The Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul proceeds with inspections of ships within the framework of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Ismini Palla, the Chief of the Media and Communications Unit in the Office of the UN Coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative, told TASS.

"Inspections continue on the vessels that are part of the Initiative. There are currently two vessels. One is in Odessa port and one is moving towards Istanbul," she said.

According to the Center, 32.8 mln metric tons of agricultural products were exported from Ukrainian ports with the grain deal framework.