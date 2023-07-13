Russia remains stabilizing global food supplier — Deputy PM

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Russia remains a stabilizing food supplier in the world, fully meeting the demand of the domestic market, Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko said on her Telegram channel on Thursday.

"We boosted the export volume of agriculture products 2.5-fold in the past decade. I should stress that Russia remains a stabilizing food supplier in the world, but not to the detriment of the domestic market. The domestic market is prior to us. And we fully meet the domestic demand. Whereas the surplus is exported, mainly to our friendly partners. The share of Russian agriculture exports to friendly countries has already surpassed 85%," she wrote.

Figures published earlier in the 'State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World' report prepared by five relevant entities of the UN, including the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), confirm experts' findings that the issue of hunger and food security will only mount globally, Russian Deputy PM noted, adding that this is the result of the discriminatory policy of Western countries.

According to the document, the number of malnourished people globally amid various crises has risen by 122 mln people since 2019. Moreover, roughly 29.6% of global population, or 2.4 bln people, have not had permanent access to food. Meanwhile, around 900 mln people have experienced famine.

"Global trade and economy have been established in a balanced way, though sanctions against Russia as one of major suppliers of food and fertilizers, ruined the ordinary course of life. Our food and fertilizers are in massive demand globally, and we will continue export supplies, though it is obvious that their price has become higher for the end consumer," Abramchenko said.