Foreign investment in Russia reliably protected by state — Prosecutor General

BEIJING, July 13. /TASS/. Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov has assured Chinese colleagues that foreign investments in Russia are reliably protected by the state.

Krasnov held a working meeting with Deputy Director of the National Supervisory Commission of the People’s Republic of China Fu Kui in Beijing on Thursday.

"I would like to assure you that foreign investments in the Russian Federation are reliably protected by the state, including by the Prosecutor-General's Office," he said.

The Russian side considers the continuation of cooperation between the two countries and at international anticorruption forums, particularly within the UN and the regional network of law enforcement and anticorruption bodies of APEC, promising, Russian Prosecutor General noted.

Krasnov invited Fu Kui to Vladivostok where the Eastern Economic Forum will be held from September 10 to 13, and where the issues of protection of entrepreneurs and investors, particularly from corrupt practices, will be discussed with the participation of the Prosecutor-General's Office among other things.