Russia’s GDP up 5.5% against last May — PM

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The Russian gross domestic product (GDP) gained 0.6% over the first five months of this year and 5.5% against last May, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday at the meeting on economic issues.

"The increase of the gross domestic product was 0.6% over the first five months. We reached 5.5% in annual terms in May," the prime minister said.

Industrial production ticked up by 1.8% in January-May of this year, with the acceleration during the three months in succession, Mishustin noted. "While it was slightly above 1% in March, it is already above 7% in May," he said.

The processing sector has become one of growth powerhouses, the prime minister said. Its growth was close to 13% in May. Metallurgy and machine-building made a sizable contribution to that, Mishustin said. Production output is growing steadily in agriculture, construction, food and light industry, he added.