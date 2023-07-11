Russian investors interested in producing fertilizers in Oman — minister

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Russian investors are interested in producing fertilizers on the territory of Oman, particularly focusing on exports to Asia and Africa, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a press conference following the talks with his Omani counterpart Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi on Tuesday.

"Literally before the end of our talks we mentioned the interest of some Russian investors in developing the production of fertilizers on the territory of Oman, participating in the implementation of projects connected with water consumption. That said, our companies are interested in the production of chemicals and fertilizers focusing not only on fully meeting the demand of the Omani market, but also on exports to South Asian, Southeast Asian and African countries. Those plans are under consideration of the Omani friends. Today we confirmed readiness to implement them," Lavrov said.

The potential of economic cooperation between Russia and Oman is "far higher than the present absolute figures," the minister said. "Though the present figures look quite solid, equaling more than half a billion dollars, there is more to come, the potential is much wider. We strongly encourage our countries that are interested in the region, encourage them to work in Oman," he pointed out.